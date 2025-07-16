Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a drive against illegal constructions in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Residents are now being urged to ensure their property constructions comply with all regulations and that their property taxes are cleared to avoid punitive action.

Illegal construction sealed in Hyderabad’s Old City

On Wednesday, the GHMC’s Town Planning wing sealed two illegal structures in Misrigunj.

The action has led to mild tension in the area. Heavy police presence was deployed to prevent any disruptions during the enforcement.

The civic body has warned that similar actions will continue across the Old City to curb unlawful constructions.

Heavy police during GHMC cracks down on illegal construction.

Questions raised

The crackdown has sparked discussions as the Old City is a stronghold of the AIMIM party.

Some residents and political observers are raising questions over the enforcement in the area. However, GHMC officials maintain that the drive is part of a broader effort to ensure urban development adheres to legal standards.