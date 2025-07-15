Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already making headlines and it hasn’t even started yet! Several big names from the entertainment world are being approached for the upcoming and much-anticipated season of the controversial reality show. While some celebs have turned down the offer, others are still in talks with the makers. And now, a few names are almost confirmed and are all set to sign on the dotted lines.

Here’s a look at the list of contestants who are almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 19, which will once again be hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

Dheeraj Dhoopar Shraddha Arya Sreerama Chandra Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy Dhanashree Verma Arishfa Khan Micky Makeover Apoorva Mukhija Hunar Hali Habubu Doll

Apart from these names, other celebs who are reportedly approached and are doing the rounds online include Faisal Shaikh, the controversial Khushi Mukherjee, actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Alisha Panwar, Anita Hassanandani, and Karan Singh Grover.

The final list is expected to be officially revealed in August.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest season yet. It’s likely to kick off in the last week of August and may run till December or even January. This season will also be bigger in terms of hosting, with not just Salman Khan but three more stars expected to join him on stage.

With all these interesting names and dramatic elements lined up, fans truly can’t wait for Bigg Boss 19 to begin!