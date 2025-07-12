Mumbai: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is building up rapidly as fans eagerly await the new season set to premiere on Colors TV in late August. Known for its drama, controversies, and unexpected twists, the reality show is once again ready to entertain audiences across age groups.

Amid the excitement, a new name has emerged that’s adding to the anticipation. Indian cricketer’s ex-wife is in talks for the show. Guess who?

Dhanashree Verma in Bigg Boss 19?

Choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma, who is also known as the ex-wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is reportedly approached by the makers to join the Bigg Boss house this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (Instagram)

While Dhanashree has not yet confirmed or denied the speculations, her participation could definitely heat things up inside the house. Given her strong fanbase and recent ventures into acting and music videos, her entry could boost TRPs and possibly even bring personal revelations to the screen.

Dhanashree, who is all set to make her film debut soon, is currently riding high on the success of her recent music videos that have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in the last week of August. Are you excited to see Dhanashree in the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments!