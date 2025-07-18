Saiyaara movie ending goes viral on release day: Happy or sad?

Mumbai: One of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the season, Saiyaara, finally hit theatres on Friday, July 18, 2025. While initial expectations were low-key, the buzz around the film picked up just before release, thanks to the hype surrounding Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s big-screen debut.

Early reviews are already calling it a blockbuster. Audiences are loving the film’s fresh take on love and heartbreak, and social media is abuzz with reactions, clips, and praises for the debutants. The chemistry between the leads and the musical depth of the story seem to have struck a chord with fans.

However, what’s really got people talking is the film’s ending and whether it’s happy or sad.

We all remember Aashiqui 2’s emotional climax that ended on a tragic note. So naturally, comparisons were bound to arise. The big question this time: Do Aneet aka Vaani and Ahaan aka Krish get their happy ending? Or is there another heartbreak waiting at the end?

Saiyyara spoiler alert

Well, a leaked video clip going viral on Instagram has given fans a glimpse of the final scenes and it looks like Saiyaara ends on a positive, feel-good note. The clip shows Vaani and Krish reuniting, leaving fans smiling and cheering.

A happy ending looks like this #SaiyaaraReview pic.twitter.com/FI85BH2JcU — Abhinav prakash (AP12) (@imabhi0012) July 18, 2025

But of course, to truly experience how that happy ending unfolds and what emotional rollercoaster leads to it, fans will have to watch the full film in theatres.

More about the movie

Saiyaara tells the love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter, brought to life with a soulful soundtrack. The film boasts 7 songs, composed by top names like Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdulla, Arslan Nizami, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, and Rishabh Kant.

Backed by Akshaye Widhani under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is off to a flying start and is expected to earn Rs 20 to 35 crores on Day 1 alone.