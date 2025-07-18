Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara first reviews: Hit or flop?

Hyderabad: After a long time, a Bollywood movie is making waves with hype and houseful shows. Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama Saiyaara is packing theaters and bringing back classic Bollywood romance vibes.

A Fresh Love Story with Classic Mohit Suri Magic

Saiyaara, released on July 18, 2025, has already created box-office history. It recorded the second-highest advance ticket sales of the year, crossing Rs. 9.4 crore gross—surpassing Housefull 5 and Sikanda. Analysts estimate an opening day net of Rs. 20–25 crore, and early Sacnilk data confirms a Rs. 4.87 crore net in evening collections.

Top critics, including Kunal Kohli, applaud Saiyaara’s emotional depth and music, calling it a refreshing return to soulful Bollywood romance. Times of India notes the film is “raw, real… gripping screenplay, powerful dialogues, and hauntingly melodious” tracks. Singer Palak Muchhal hailed it “pure magic,” praising the fresh faces and soul-stirring narrative.

Public Reviews

Audiences are gushing on Twitter—calling it a “complete paisa vasool entertainer,” praising the chemistry, emotions, and music. One tweet summed it: “You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres.”

#SAIYAARAreview



It starts like a sweet romance… then throws a twist straight at your heart 💔#Saiyaara is the love story Bollywood needed: emotional, musical & fresh!

Don’t miss Ahaan & Aneet’s powerful debut.



Rating: 3.5/5#SaiyaaraMovie #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda @yrf pic.twitter.com/s5MAzFLS84 — Aakash Kumar (@aakashkmr) July 18, 2025

#Saiyaara ⭐⭐⭐⭐. .



Very good movie .. housefull in Hyderabad. — bright bridge consultancy (@TrolCineMania) July 18, 2025

💔 #SaiyaaraReview 🎬 Just Watched Movie ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5)

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda deliver a raw & refreshing debut.

🎶 Music is the SOUL – haunting, emotional, unforgettable.

🎥 Mohit Suri brings back the Aashiqui magic with a new-age twist.



✅ Beautiful chemistry

✅… pic.twitter.com/2jq8eXiYA4 — Gsp Gani Vj (@Gspganivj) July 17, 2025

it’s officially saiyaara day!!!! 🌸

ahaan aneet and mohit i’m so ready for what you’ve made there’s something about heartbreaking love stories that stays with you and i just know this one’s going to linger long after the credits roll 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CZsAOgA8zW — ً. (@JangleeJawaani) July 17, 2025

I watch movies first day first show every Friday. Never seen such a huge crowd. The buzz for #Saiyaara is real pic.twitter.com/P8QjL6PVkN — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) July 18, 2025

Just watched #Saiyaara & I'm floored! Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda nail this intense love story. Heart-wrenching emotional scenes & soulful songs hit all the right notes. Mohit Suri’s magic shines! A must-watch! @yrf ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Rating

#Bollywood #SaiyaaraReview

#Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/tu3tdpXNSj — Cine Monk (@cine_monk) July 18, 2025

#SaiyaaraReview – Blockbuster 💯#Saiyaara is an emotional romantic film which will connect with your heart.the story, direction, music and screenplay of the film are excellent.Both the actors have done a great job..No better director than Mohit Suri for romantic films.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/88KhnRpbGM — Boxoffice Fever (@boxofficefever) July 18, 2025

Saiyaara Review – 4/5 🌟

Starts slow but never stops — love, emotions, perfection. You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres. Aashiqui 2 is nothing compared to this. Ahaan is the next superstar.#Saiyaaraa #SAIYAARAreview #AhaanPanday #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/QGmUn386c8 — Visionary Distributors (@visionaryfilmss) July 18, 2025

#Saiyaara INTERVAL : 🔥🔥🔥 #AhaanPanday on a verge to Become the BIGGEST ASSET of #Hindi CINEMA…from lip-syncing to acing the act with perfection in each frame whereas #AneetPadda has potential .#Siyaara is going to do minimum ~ #200Cr nett INDIA ✅



Full REVIEW Soon pic.twitter.com/UnA9rtBzPx — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) July 18, 2025

💔 Saiyaara Review – A Poignant Journey of Love & Loss 🎬

Just watched it… and I’m overwhelmed.



This isn’t just a love story – it makes you live and breathe every emotion.

From snow-kissed romance to gut-wrenching heartbreak, Saiyaara is a slow-burn, emotional ride. ❄️💞



✅… pic.twitter.com/bnAy6tk1pe — Kapil Bhargava (@lazykapil) July 18, 2025

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda: Stars in the Making

Debutants Ahaan and Aneet are stealing the spotlight. Critics highlight Ahaan’s natural restraint and Aneet’s emotional layers, with many calling her the next “national crush”. Industry insiders are already comparing Ahaan’s arrival to that of a star in the making.

With contributions from Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, and others, the soundtrack has struck a chord. Songs like Saiyaaraand Barbaad are trending already, adding depth to the onscreen romance.