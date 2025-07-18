Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara first reviews: Hit or flop?

Hyderabad: After a long time, a Bollywood movie is making waves with hype and houseful shows. Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama Saiyaara is packing theaters and bringing back classic Bollywood romance vibes.
A Fresh Love Story with Classic Mohit Suri Magic
Saiyaara, released on July 18, 2025, has already created box-office history. It recorded the second-highest advance ticket sales of the year, crossing Rs. 9.4 crore gross—surpassing Housefull 5 and Sikanda. Analysts estimate an opening day net of Rs. 20–25 crore, and early Sacnilk data confirms a Rs. 4.87 crore net in evening collections.
Top critics, including Kunal Kohli, applaud Saiyaara’s emotional depth and music, calling it a refreshing return to soulful Bollywood romance. Times of India notes the film is “raw, real… gripping screenplay, powerful dialogues, and hauntingly melodious” tracks. Singer Palak Muchhal hailed it “pure magic,” praising the fresh faces and soul-stirring narrative.
Public Reviews
Audiences are gushing on Twitter—calling it a “complete paisa vasool entertainer,” praising the chemistry, emotions, and music. One tweet summed it: “You cry, you smile, you feel it all. Don’t miss this in theatres.”
Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda: Stars in the Making
Debutants Ahaan and Aneet are stealing the spotlight. Critics highlight Ahaan’s natural restraint and Aneet’s emotional layers, with many calling her the next “national crush”. Industry insiders are already comparing Ahaan’s arrival to that of a star in the making.
With contributions from Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, and others, the soundtrack has struck a chord. Songs like Saiyaaraand Barbaad are trending already, adding depth to the onscreen romance.