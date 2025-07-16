Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday for Bonalu 2025

Hyderabad: Many schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have announced a holiday for Bonalu 2025.

This year, as per the government calendar for 2025, the Bonalu holiday is on Monday, July 21.

Month-long festival

Bonalu is characterized by women taking decorated pots (bonam) to temples as offerings to Goddess Mahakali, accompanied by folk music, dances, and processions. This festival reflects the age-old devotion of the people and their culture.

The month-long Bonalu festival, one of Telangana’s most colourful and traditional festivals, started last month.

Schools in Hyderabad get general holiday for Bonalu 2025

In view of the importance of the upcoming Bonalu festival, the Telangana government has added it to the list of holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.

Moreover, it has been listed as a general holiday and not an optional one.

This month, the government listed two days as general holidays, one for Moharram, which was on July 6, and another on July 21 for Bonalu 2025.