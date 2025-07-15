Brace for heavy monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad issues warning

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana may once again witness heavy monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning for two days.

It has also issued a thunderstorm alert for various districts of the state.

Yellow alert issued

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts on July 15, 17 and 18. However, the heavy rains warning issued by IMD Hyderabad is applicable for July 17 and 18.

For July 16, the weather department has issued no warning.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted intense thunderstorms from July 17 to 22.

Similar weather is also expected to prevail in Hyderabad too, he forecast.

Moreover, during July 23-28, widespread heavy rains are likely in North, East, and Central Telangana districts, and Hyderabad will also see moderate to heavy rains, he added.

GET READY FOR HEAVY DOWNPOURS ⚠️🌧️



MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST



July 14-16 – Less rains due to weak monsoon, high heat



July 17-22 – INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in various parts of South, East, Central TG districts, widespread heavy rains expected all over including HYD city



July… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 14, 2025

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecast rains on July 15, 17 and 18. However, no warning has been issued for the city.

Apart from rains, sustained surface winds are very likely till July 18, the weather department forecast.

Meanwhile, as per the data of Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 30 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Vikarabad.

In Hyderabad, the least maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shaikpet.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad heavy monsoon rains warning, the temperatures are likely to decline further.