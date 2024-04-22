British Airways resumes flights between Abu Dhabi-London

British Airways has resumed daily flights between London and to United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi after a four-year hiatus.

On Sunday, April 21, the airways touched down at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport at 9:14 am UAE time.

The new route caters to the growing demand for further flights connecting the global tourism and business hubs of London and Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The flight BA073 will take off from London Heathrow at 10:25 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 8:30 am. The return journey, BA072, will depart from Abu Dhabi at 10:10 am, reaching London at 3:20 pm.

“The new daily flight connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and beyond, providing our customers with another amazing destination within our expansive global network and further growing our connections with the UAE,” said Calum Laming, chief customer officer at British Airways.

He added that the aircraft will be equipped with four cabins to choose from.

Elena Sorlini, Abu Dhabi Airports’ CEO, welcomed the airline, highlighting its role in enhancing connectivity and stimulating business and tourism between the UAE and the UK.

“Our new award-winning and cutting-edge terminal offers visitors an unparalleled experience to the vibrant UAE capital, where they will be greeted with Emirati hospitality at its finest,” she said.