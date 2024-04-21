Dubai: Danube launches gym with Salman Khan’s ‘Being Strong’ fitness equipment

In a groundbreaking move, Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has become the first in the Middle East to launch a gym with Salman Khan’s ‘Being Strong’ fitness equipment.

It is located within its upcoming 65-storeyed Diamondz project at Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai.

The launch was attended by Bollywood superstar as the chief guest alongside other key dignitaries from the UAE.

“I am personally very happy to launch the first gym in Dubai with Being Strong equipment at the Diamondz by Danube project. This explains the importance of quality workouts and a healthy lifestyle. Our state-of-the-art range of equipment will bring out the importance of quality and modern fitness in the fast-moving life of Dubai,” Salman Khan said in a statement.

Commenting on the remarkable launch, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group shared, “With every project, we challenge ourselves to increase the facilities and amenities so that the home buyers get a better value for every square foot, or every penny spent – be it the introduction of a doctor/ nanny on call or extra space for work from home to maintain perfect work-life balance.”

“Keeping in mind the need of the hour for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and workout with a correct set of equipment, we are delighted to have associated with Salman Khan’s Being Strong Equipment for its first-ever gym in our most luxurious project-Diamondz.”

Earlier, taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video promoting his fitness equipment brand ‘Being Strong’ and revealed its launch in Dubai.

In the video, Salman highlighted the brand’s features and expressed his excitement about its availability in Dubai. He wrote, “So happy to share that my fitness equipment brand Being Strong will now be available at Diamondz by @danubeproperties in Dubai!”