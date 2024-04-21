Indian Consulate in Dubai to held auction of old furtniture items, IT equipment

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai is set to hold an open auction/bidding process to sell old or obsolete furniture items and IT equipment on Wednesday, April 24.

The auction will be held from 10 am to 12 pm UAE time at the Consulate General of India, Diplomatic Enclave, Dubai.

Taking to X on Saturday, April 20, the consulate wrote, “The Consulate is in process to sell old or obsolete furniture items and IT equipment through an open auction or bidding.”

“Interested parties may attend the open auction/bidding process to be conducted on 24 April 2024,” it added.

Details of the items for auction

List of furniture items

Description of item Quantity Dining chairs 13 Cooking range 2 Kent Ro 5 Writing table 2 Center table 5 Sofa set + seat 11 Curtains 2 set TV rack 1 Office chair 5 Visitor chair 1 Folding table 1 Double bed mattress 3 Single bed mattress 2 Carpet 2 Pedestal fans 2 Shoe rack 1

List of IT equipment