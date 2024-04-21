Indian Consulate in Dubai to held auction of old furtniture items, IT equipment

The auction will be held from 10 am to 12 pm UAE time on Wednesday, April 24.

Published: 21st April 2024 4:25 pm IST
Photo: X

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai is set to hold an open auction/bidding process to sell old or obsolete furniture items and IT equipment on Wednesday, April 24.

The auction will be held from 10 am to 12 pm UAE time at the Consulate General of India, Diplomatic Enclave, Dubai.

Taking to X on Saturday, April 20, the consulate wrote, “The Consulate is in process to sell old or obsolete furniture items and IT equipment through an open auction or bidding.”

MS Education Academy

“Interested parties may attend the open auction/bidding process to be conducted on 24 April 2024,” it added.

Details of the items for auction

List of furniture items

Description of itemQuantity
Dining chairs13
Cooking range2
Kent Ro5
Writing table2
Center table5
Sofa set + seat11
Curtains2 set
TV rack1
Office chair5
Visitor chair1
Folding table1
Double bed mattress3
Single bed mattress2
Carpet2
Pedestal fans2
Shoe rack1

List of IT equipment

Description of itemQuantity
CPU11
Monitor5
Printer5
Laptop2
Cartridge/toner12
Keyboard4
Fax machine1
DVD player1
OSN receiver box1
Music system1
Server box1
Internet switch1
Counter communication system1

