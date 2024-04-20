Dubai developers announces free repairs for rain-damaged homes

Dubai property developers have pledged to repair all rain-related damaged homes in their residential complexes free of charge.

This week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced its heaviest rainfall in its history, causing extensive damage to homes, flooding, and widespread travel disruption.

Emaar developer

In a statement on Friday, April 19, Emaar’s founder Mohamed Alabbar, said, “Emaar Properties is deeply committed to the well-being of its community”.

The free repair service will be available for both new and old homes in Emaar communities, covering all damage caused by heavy rainfall, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

“Since the severe rains began on April 16, our facility management and community management staff have been on the ground, tirelessly assisting customers day and night,” Emaar said.

“The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions.”

“Building on this dedicated effort, we are pleased to announce an initiative to repair all homes within our communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, at no cost to residents.”

Emaar announces an initiative to repair all homes within its communities affected by the recent severe weather in #Dubai, at no cost to residents. https://t.co/JgdeCHfxF6 pic.twitter.com/pVe0fuFXIY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 19, 2024

MAG developer

“The company will cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents, across its residential developments,” Private real estate developer MAG said in a statement.

“In light of the unprecedented weather conditions experienced in the UAE earlier this week, it is incumbent upon us to stand by our customers during these challenging times,” said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, chief executive of MAG lifestyle Development.

“The resilience demonstrated by our residents, coupled with the supportive measures enacted by the wise government, serves as inspiration for us to extend our assistance to those in need.”