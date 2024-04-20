Arijit Singh to perform live in Dubai: Date, tickets & more

Dubai: Are you a fan of Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and want to see him perform live? If yes, then the wait is over! Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Bollywood musical sensation to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer, who is incredibly well-known for his captivating stage appearances devoid of overly dramatic antics, is all set to perform a live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 8:30 pm UAE time (10 pm IST) on Saturday, April 27.

PME Entertainment is organizing an exclusive concert that promises an unforgettable evening filled with magical musical moments.

Arijit’s live performance in Dubai is a celebration of music and emotions, offering a rare opportunity to witness the maestro in action.

The 36-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as Soch Na Sake, Aayat, Laal Ishq, Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for his concert on the Dubai Platinumlist’s website. The tickets range between Dirhams 99 (Rs 2,247) to Dirhams 4,000 (Rs 90,800).

How to get there?

Coca-Cola Arena Dubai is conveniently located in the City Walk area, accessible by car, public transportation (Metro Red Line, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station), or taxi, with most drivers familiar with its location.