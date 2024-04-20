Dubai: Indian sales executive wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: A 36-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,33,70,400) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Soham Dudeja, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 457 with ticket number 1115, which he purchased online on Wednesday, April 3.

Dudeja, an automotive sales executive living in Dubai, has been participating in the draw for the past 20 years.

“I’m thrilled to have finally won after participating for a long time. Indeed, perseverance has paid off and I can’t wait to break this news to my family.” Dudeja told organizers.

He is the 227th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winners

A 39-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, Firoj Mulani won a BMW R 1250 RS (Blue/White/Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 1063 in the Finest Surprise Series 575, which he purchased on March 23.

A first-time ticket buyer, Mulani was excited to receive the news of his win and commented, “I’m thrilled to have won with my first ever Finest Surprise ticket and grateful to Dubai Duty-Free for such an incredible promotion!”

A 36-year-old Indian national living in Sharjah, Mohamed Salih won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Ultra Black) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 576 with ticket number 0632, which he purchased April 4.

Lastly, Jaefar Sareef, an Indian national in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 577, purchased online on April 12.