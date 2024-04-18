Dubai: 23% work completed on world’s largest residential, Al Habtoor Tower

In a remarkable achievement, Dubai’s real-estate agent Al Habtoor Group has announced that it has completed more than 23 percent of the construction work on its much-anticipated 87 floor Al Habtoor Tower.

This achievement marks a significant leap in the construction journey of what is set to be one of the world’s largest and most innovative sustainable landmark residential building.

The tower is located in the prime area of Sheikh Zayed Road, on the picturesque banks of the Dubai Water Canal and in proximity to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The construction of the project was announced in May 2023.

Also Read Watch: Sky turns green in Dubai amid heavy rains in UAE

The announcement was made on X on Thursday, April 18, by the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the Group’s Founding Chairman.

“Happy to announce a major achievement in the construction of #AlHabtoor_Tower, completing 23 percent of the construction phase. At #AlHabtoor_Group, we deliver projects on time, bringing together the best teams to work together to complete this project,” Al Habtoor wrote on X.

“Our commitment to the highest levels of quality, and delivering it as quickly as possible, remains our first priority. What we have achieved is absolutely amazing.”

“In the future, progress will be significantly visible, with the plan to reach at least 35 floors by the end of this year,” he added.

سعيد بالإعلان عن إنجاز كبير في بناء #برج_الحبتور، استكمال 23٪ من مرحلة البناء. ونقوم في #مجموعة_الحبتور بتسليم المشاريع في الوقت المحدد، بجمع أفضل الفرق للعمل معاً من أجل إنجاز هذا المشروع. يظل التزامنا بأعلى مستويات الجودة، وتقديمها بأسرع وقت، أولويتنا الأولى. وما حققناه هو أمر… pic.twitter.com/zDG31C7AIC — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) April 18, 2024

In a statement, Al Habtoor pointed out that the project had adopted pioneering construction methods, including the use of the highest steel grade and highest concrete grade for the first time in UAE, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

“The construction process also features a ‘Top & Down Construction Approach’, saving a year in construction time and enabling the execution of 350,000 square metres of the built-up area in just 1000 days,” he stated.

This progress underscores Al Habtoor Group’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and innovation, building on decades of experience and the successful development of iconic projects such as Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport Terminals, and the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi.