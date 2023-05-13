Dubai set to be home to world’s largest residential tower

Abu Dhabi: From the Burj Khalifa to the Princess Tower, Dubai aims to break another record by hosting the world’s largest residential building.

Dubai’s real-estate agent Al-Habtoor Group has announced the launch of the world’s largest residential towers in Dubai.

The Al-Habtoor Tower will be built on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, overlooking the Burj Khalifa in the Business Bay area and close to the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Al Habtoor Group on Thursday said that the 81-storey tower will be constructed in an area of ​​about 327,000 square meters and will include 1701 housing units.

The value and height of the “multi-billion Dirham” development has not been disclosed.

According to Al Habtoor Group, the tower will be built using the latest, innovative and selected construction techniques based on decades of learning from the Burj Al Arab, Terminals 1 and 3 of the Dubai International Airport, the Abu Dhabi Officers Club, and several other projects.

“It is expected to be completed within three years, which will be a record time,” said the founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Al Habtoor.

“As a former builder/contractor, I am excited to be driving the first piles of the project into the ground and revealing some of the novel technical details of the construction techniques used in the Habtoor Tower, and very proud that it will be delivered at the highest quality in record time,” he adds.

The company said that it is in the final stages of selecting a key contractor for the project “based on qualifications and experience”, with bids received from businesses in the UAE, China, India and Europe.