Dubai based developers to build world’s tallest residential tower

Abu Dhabi: The two Dubai-based real estate developers, on Wednesday announced a project under the name “Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences”, through which they aspire to set a record for the tallest residential tower in the world.

Property developer Binghatti has aligned with international watch and jewelry brand Jacob & Co, for the project.

The collaboration between the two global brands is a first of its kind aimed at integrating their rich heritage and exceptional expertise in the real estate and watchmaking sectors.

The grand event, which will witness the unveiling of the Binghatti Jacob and Co Residences Tower on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, will be held at Coca-Cola Arena in the City Walk area of ​​Dubai, which is the largest multi-purpose indoor hall in the Middle East.

Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences Tower sets a new standard for high-level real estate as a high-rise tower.

The unique skyscraper marks the beginning of a new era of luxury living, and aims to achieve a record as one of the tallest residential buildings in the world Luxuriously located in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai’s most popular financial district.

Also Read Photos: Dubai architects propose giant ring to encircle Burj Khalifa

The proposed design includes more than 100 floors of luxury residential units ranging from two to three bedrooms.

The Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences offers multiple floors of amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool known as the “Infinity” pool with full views of the Dubai skyline, a luxury spa, and a gymnasium.

Here’s a look

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram

The integrated tower also houses a dedicated concierge team that provides bespoke commercial services such as day care, bodyguard, chauffeur and private chef.

This towering architectural gem features unique designs co-signed and designed in the signature style of watch and jewelry brand Jacob & Co and Binghatti Developments.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Binghatti, CEO and Head of Architecture at Binghatti Developments, said, “Today we are witnessing an important partnership between two like-minded brands in their relentless pursuit of what goes beyond the ordinary.”

Binghatti continued by saying that what Binghatti has achieved in the field of real estate by creating a brand based on a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co. has achieved in the world of watches and jewelry.

The final height of the skyscraper in Business Bay has not yet been released, but Central Park Tower in New York, at 472.4 meters, holds the current record for tallest residential building only.

The tallest residential tower in Dubai is Princess Tower 393 meters.

Dubai is already known for its high-rise buildings. Since its completion in 2009, the iconic Burj Khalifa (829.8 m) has been ranked as the world’s tallest and tallest self-supporting building.

The emirate also has Marina 101 (425m) — the second tallest tower in Dubai; Princes Tower (413m); 23 Marina Tower (392m); Elite Residence (381m); Address Boulevard (370m); Almas Tower (360m); Gevora Hotel (356m) and The Marina Torch (352m).