Watch: Sky turns green in Dubai amid heavy rains in UAE

Dubai: Social media users were left surprised by an unusual phenomenon– green colored sky in parts of Dubai, amid heavy rains that have lashed parts of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This comes after an X user shared the video and captioned it saying, “Sky turns green In Dubai! Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today.”

Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/x8kQe85Lto — Mister J. – مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) April 16, 2024

Since its upload on Wednesday morning, April 17, the video has garnered over 147K views, 693 likes and has been shared over 180 times.

“Ye kya karamat hai bhai. qayamat ki nishaniyon mein se ek nishani hai kya. registan harabhara hojata bolke suna,” one of the user wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Maybe some unexpected consequences of cloud seeding.”

“How do you know in advance at sky will become green….and you are going to capture in camera?,,” wrote another.

On Tuesday, April 16, a severe thunderstorm hit UAE, causing heavy rain, property damage, and air travel disruption in Dubai.

The rain was a historic weather event that surpasses anything documented since 1949, before the UAE’s establishment in 1971.

Why does the sky turn green during rains?

According to an article published by Fox News in 2023, this happens when clouds scatter blue light due to water and ice particles, resulting in a greenish tint when illuminated by the sun’s rays.

“Water/ice particles in storm clouds with substantial depth and water content will primarily scatter blue light,” officials at the NWS office Hastings, Nebraska told Fox News.

“When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud, they will appear to glow green,” he added.