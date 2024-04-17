Watch: Dubai-based Indian billionaire travels in metro amid heavy rains

Dubai-based Indian billionaire, Danube Group’s founder, and chairman, Rizwan Sajan on Tuesday, April 16, ditched his luxurious car and travelled in Dubai Metro due to heavy rains lashing the city.

“I came by the metro and I strongly recommend anybody who wishes to come to the office to take metro because it’s much easier and faster,” Sajan said in a video message on his Instagram account.

“When you have the will, you will always find a way to make it happen. I went to the office by metro due to heavy rain,” he captioned the post.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Airports also urged the public to use the metro and avoid personal vehicles due to flooding and water ponds in the emirate.

On Tuesday, rains and thunderstorms hit various parts of the UAE, causing federal and emirate authorities to issue safety advisories for residents and travellers.

The country has experienced its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.