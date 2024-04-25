UAE to roll out 6G by 2030 with AI, human senses integration

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has unveiled a roadmap to roll out the sixth generation of mobile networks (6G) before 2030.

The UAE’s 6G roadmap is in line with global sustainability objectives, aiming to decrease carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The initiative aims to provide superior, intelligent, and secure connectivity that will benefit both society and the economy.

The anticipated 6G advancements promise innovative use cases, including digital transmission of human senses (sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell) worldwide with low latency and high accuracy, the TDRA said in a statement.

The technology is expected to revolutionize robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare by enhancing autonomous transportation and remote surgery, requiring global radio frequency availability.

The roadmap disclosed by TDRA establishes a schedule kicking off in 2024 with the establishment of a committee. Khalifa University will lead a committee in the UAE, collaborating with IEEE and 3GPP to disseminate studies on global platforms and international standards.

The roadmap outlines potential 6G experiments to advance technology through strategic collaborations with industrial, academic, and governmental sectors.

Mohammed Al Ramsi, deputy director-general, TDRA, confirmed that the announcement of a comprehensive plan to introduce the sixth generation of telecommunications networks is aimed at keeping up with rapid technological advancements.

He stated, “This plan signifies a turning point in the evolution of the telecommunications sector, as the support for 6G networks will unlock new and unprecedented use cases. It will enhance user experiences and facilitate innovative communication between individuals and devices.”

In 2018, the UAE emerged as the fourth country globally to deploy 5G, marking a pioneering stride in technology.

As 5G continues to evolve and enhance its capabilities, the current strategic plans include the ongoing development of the advanced 5G network (5.5G), with a targeted transition to 6G by 2030.