Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Renowned Pakistani television actress Ayeza Khan is the latest celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.

The thirty-three-year-old actress was handed over the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, Ayeza expressed her gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding her the golden visa.

“The unforgettable memories I’ve created in Dubai, be it while vacationing or at work, are unparalleled to any other experiences around the globe,” Khan wrote in a post.

“Dubai consistently provides a sense of belonging, making it feel like home every time I return. I like to thank the government of UAE for allowing me yet another reason to constantly visit this city. Thank you bro Muhammad Moazzam Qureshi,” she added.

Pakistani singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani to receive the golden visa in June 2022, with subsequent recipients including Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar and more.

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

On January 25, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirhams one million for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.