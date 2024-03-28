UAE: Indian employee at LuLu hypermarket absconds with Rs 1.49 cr

Abu Dhabi: A 38-year-old Indian expat working at the LuLu, a hypermarket chain in Abu Dhabi, has been reportedly absconding after stealing Dirhams 660,000 (Rs 1,49,83,830) in cash, local media reported.

Mohammed Niazi, who hails from Kerala, India, was in charge of the cash office at LuLu hypermarket in Khalidiya Mall in Abu Dhabi.

This came to light after Lulu Group International filed a complaint with the Abu Dhabi and Kerala police against Mohammad Niazi, who has been with the company for 15 years.

Also Read UAE: Investors lose millions of dollars to scam

As per multiple media reports, the hypermarket authorities started an investigation after Niazi failed to report on duty on Monday, March 25 and also discovered a shortfall of more than Dirhams 600,000 from the cash office.

His colleagues attempted to contact him, but the phone was turned off. Meanwhile, his wife and children went home suddenly without informing anyone.

It is reported that Niazi’s passport is legally maintained by the company in the UAE, as he works in the cash office. So he cannot leave the country.

About LuLu Group International

68-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, M A Yusuff Ali, launched the first Lulu Hypermarket in 1995. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Lulu Group is known in the Gulf for its chain of popular shopping malls and hypermarkets that cater to a wide range of ethnic groups in the region.

The LuLu Group has employed more than 70,000 people in 26 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.