Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz set to welcome second child soon?

Islamabad: Actress Iqra Aziz, one of the most loved and prettiest stars of Lollywood, is loved by fans both in Pakistan and India. She’s known for her roles in hit dramas like Suno Chanda, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Mannat Murad, which have gained her a massive following.

Speaking about her personal life, Iqra is married to actor and director Yasir Hussain. They had a grand wedding in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Kabir, in 2021. Kabir is the apple of his parents’ eyes, and they often share adorable moments of him, making fans fall in love with their little family even more.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s Second Baby Plans

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are considering expanding their family. In a recent appearance on Nadia Khan’s show, Thori Si Masti, Yasir shared insights into their family life. When asked about the second baby, Yasir expressed their intention to have another child soon.

He said, “We will be having a second baby soon, In Sha Allah. I don’t mind if people ask such questions, they can ask anything, at least, they are asking something good. We are not asked such questions generally but even if someone will ask, I will not get angry at him/her. We take tension if people stop caring about us, so, it is a good sign if they are worrying about us”.

Meanwhile, check out some cute pictures of Iqra and Yasir’s first baby.