Watch: Sheikh Hamdan goes diving to launch Dubai Reef project

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has dived into the blue waters of the Emirates to mark the opening of a Dubai Reef project, the world’s largest marine reef development project.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, on a diving expedition.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan shared a video and captioned it saying, “I was happy to be joined by @RayDalio for an unforgettable diving expedition, marking the inauguration of ‘Dubai Reef’ – the world’s largest marine conservation initiative.”

“This project promises a host of benefits for marine biodiversity, our planet’s health, and economic prosperity,” he added.

“It’s a testament to Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and serves as a blueprint for global environmental projects.”

Dubai Reef initiative aims to create over 400,000 cubic meters of reefs using over 20,000 artificial modules in four phases from 2024 to 2027.

Dubai is implementing a project to enhance fish stocks, promote sustainable fishing, and enhance food security.

The launch is part of global efforts to combat the concerning decline in coral reefs.