Queuing up for a steaming plate of biryani is a familiar sight in Hyderabad. But to find a huge crowd snaking down a sidewalk in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah is a scene that feels entirely out of place.

Yet, in the city’s Aziziyah district, this is the daily norm. Here, a diverse mix of desi expats and locals go on a pilgrimage to the modest, 34-year-old spot called Mughal Biryani. The long lines outside the spot prove that the hunt for the perfect place of rice is truly universal.

Run by a Hyderabadi man named Saleem, this tiny, unassuming restaurant is one of the most exclusive lunch clubs in the Kingdom. And it operates on a clock that waits for no one.

A 60-minute window for Hyderabadi Biryani

The rules at Mughal Biryani are simple: the shop opens at around 1 pm and shuts in exactly one hour. There are no extended hours, no evening service and no second servings. For Saleem, this one-hour window is the only way to manage his daily production, which is usually 5-6 deghs (pots).

The process starts long before the doors open. By 11 am, the queue is already forming on the sidewalk in Aziziyah. It is a mix of workers on their lunch break and locals who have built their schedules around the shop’s narrow operating time. For a flat price of 20 Riyals, customers get a plate of traditional Hyderabadi biryani, served directly from the heavy dum deghs.

The flavours of Mughal Biryani

Mughal Biryani keeps its menu straightforward, offering both mutton and chicken variants, served in the traditional Hyderabadi style.

Abdul Malik Fareed, a famous Saudi-based Pakistani blogger, put the establishment to the test in one of his vlogs. In his review, Fareed noted that while the meat is well-cooked, falling off the bone with minimal effort, the spice level is surprisingly mild. Unlike the fiery, heat-forward versions found in many traditional Hyderabadi joints, this biryani leans toward a balanced, subtle flavour that lets the quality of the ingredients take centre stage.

While the flavour profile of the biryani is a point of local debate, its popularity is undeniable. The fact that this humble spot attracts such a loyal following, including many local Arabs, speaks volumes about the enduring legacy and global appeal of the Hyderabadi cuisine.

Mughal Biryani is located in the Al Aziziyah district of Jeddah.