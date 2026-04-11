ANI’s Smita Prakash ‘honoured’ with no-show at Delhi University event

New Delhi: Indian journalist and Editor-in-Chief at ANI news agency, Smita Prakash, was invited as the Chief Guest at Miranda College of Delhi University on April 11. However, she not only received a no-show from students but also from professors and organisers who claimed to have gotten stuck in traffic.

Indian journalist and Asian News International (ANI) Editor-in-Chief, Smita Prakash, was left red-faced after no participants turned up for the event. The event occurred in Delhi University’s Miranda College on April 11. Professors and organisers claimed they were stuck in traffic.

Addressing the issue, an angry Smita Prakash took to X, criticising the event, saying, “Such tardiness equals disrespect.”

“To the Principal, staff and students of Miranda College, Delhi University, you need to respect the Chief Guest you invite for your events,” Prakash wrote on X. “I was there for a no-show! I have posted the videos and pix (images) here so that you learn that tardiness equals disrespect. No staff and 4-5 students.”

According to Pakash, the event’s convenor was “supposedly stuck in traffic.” She shared a video explaining the situation.

“So here I am in Miranda College at Delhi University, invited for an event for which I’m the Chief Guest, supposed to start at 11 am. It’s 10:58 am when I am recording this, not a single staff member is here. The convener is supposedly stuck in traffic on a Saturday, but they’re not ready to start the show. Why? Because nobody has arrived and I, as a Chief Guest, have come 2-5 minutes before the time.”

To the Principal, staff and students of Miranda College, Delhi University, you need to respect the Chief Guest you invite for your events. I was there for a no show! I have posted the videos and pix here so that you learn that tardiness equals to disrespect. No staff and 4-5… pic.twitter.com/abFWM2duQf — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 11, 2026

Another clip shows an almost empty hall with only five to 10 students present. Prakash strongly denied that it was a mass boycott, instead primarily blaming it on Delhi’s culture of tardiness.

While it is unclear what the real reason behind the now-show was, many speculated that it was a protest in an effort to boycott the event.

Prakash left the event, stating, “I respect my time and schedule.”

Miranda House is a prestigious women’s college having ranked top by the National Institutional Ranking Framework for seven consecutive years.