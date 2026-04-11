‘Illegal’ terrace at Niloufer Chath premises in Banjara Hills under Lokayukta lens

Hyderabad: The Telangana Lokayukta has taken serious note of alleged unauthorised construction at a Banjara Hills property housing Niloufer Chath, shifting the focus onto the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials accused of failing to act despite High Court orders.

Upa Lokayukta Jagjeevan Kumar directed civic authorities to submit a detailed report regarding the construction of a terrace floor at the property located on Road No. 12.

The directive comes amid allegations that officials allowed the work to continue and commercial activity to take place despite status quo orders issued by the Telangana High Court.

Complaint alleges inaction by GHMC

The case arises from a complaint filed by U Chandra Shekar, who alleged that GHMC’s deputy commissioner and officials from the Jubilee Hills town planning wing failed to enforce the court’s orders and permitted the construction to be completed.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, advocate Immaneni Rama Rao, the High Court had issued status quo orders in August 2025, halting further construction on the terrace floor. However, the authorities allegedly did not intervene, and the premises continued to be used for commercial purposes.

Lokayukta seeks action-taken report

The Lokayukta has also sought an action-taken report against the officials concerned, alleging collusion with those responsible for the unauthorised construction.