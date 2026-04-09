Hyderabad: Not wearing helmets can now lead to 3-month driving license ban

Hyderabad: Riders caught without a helmet in Hyderabad will face a three-month suspension of their driving licence under stricter traffic rules being implemented by the city traffic police to curb violations and improve road safety.

The proposed penalties, part of a broader crackdown on traffic offences, include a fine of Rs 100 for the first helmet violation, while a second offence will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 along with suspension of the licence, officials said.

According to a News 18 report, India records nearly 5 lakh road accidents annually, resulting in approximately 2 lakh deaths.

Other proposed changes include higher penalties for over-speeding, with Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 20,000 for the second. Jumping a traffic signal will invite Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 5,000 for the second.

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Allowing a minor to drive will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and three years in jail. Not giving way to an ambulance will cost Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second.

Under digital enforcement measures, vehicles may be blacklisted if challans for offences committed over the past five years are not cleared within 45 days. Offenders’ registration certificates (RC) and driving licences could also be frozen.

Once frozen, the vehicle cannot be sold, insurance renewal will be blocked and driving with a cancelled licence will lead to seizure of the vehicle. Officials said vehicles may also be blocked in the online database if pending challans remain unpaid beyond the 45-day deadline.