Cyberabad police warn against helmetless driving, to fine violators

The police commissioner said that nearly 30 percent of two-wheeler riders were not wearing helmets and nearly half of those who were wearing helmets failed to fasten the helmet strap.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: A helmet distribution program was held by Sarvejana Foundation at IKEA X Roads on Wednesday, April 8, with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh as chief guest.

Speaking at the event, the police commissioner said that nearly 30 per cent of two-wheeler riders did not wear helmets, and those who did wear fail to fasten their straps.

The senior officer said a special enforcement drive will be conducted from April 9, and violators will be fined.

Subhan Bakery

He said that pedestrians frequently fail to use zebra crossings and instead cross the roads in a zigzag manner, leading to traffic disruptions and posing a risk to public safety.

To solve this problem, he suggested erecting signboards approximately 50 meters before zebra crossings to indicate Pedestrian Crossings Zone. He asked police personnel to maintain these zones to ensure safe crossing and create awareness among the public.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:52 pm IST

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