Yamraj steps out on Hyderabad streets to warn helmetless drivers

Yamraj graced the Rasoolpura traffic junction, handing out malas and urging people against seatbelt-less and wrong-side driving.

Image shows a man dressed at Yamraj handing garlanding a man
Man dressed as Yamraj steps out on Hyderabad streets to warn drivers

Hyderabad: Helmetless drivers in Hyderabad were urged to revisit their dangerous acts as a person dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, stepped out on the streets catching culprits on Wednesday, December 3.

The road safety drive has been initiated by the Chairman of KIMS Sunshine Hospital and Sarvejana Foundation, Dr Guruva Reddy.

The foundation will reportedly target a total of 365 traffic junctions across the city as part of its drive.

Memory Khan Seminar

On Wednesday, Yamraj graced the Rasoolpura traffic junction, handing out malas and urging people against seatbelt-less and wrong-side driving.

Public drinkers made to clean parks

In another initiative urging public accountability, people who were caught drinking alcohol in parks were ordered to clean the same parks and lakes as part of their court-ordered social service.

Several offenders were seen cleaning the Vengal Rao Nagar park as part of the service.

