Hyderabad police employs history-sheeters for traffic regulation

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have launched a novel initiative by engaging 70 history-sheeters to assist policemen in traffic regulation duties.

As part of the initiative, the history-sheeters on Wednesday were involved in regulating traffic, guiding commuters and also helped in educating the public about traffic violations at different traffic junctions in the city, along with other volunteers and traffic constables.

“Introduced a reform-led initiative by engaging history-sheeters in traffic management at key junctions. Around 70 individuals supported traffic regulation and public guidance. This effort is helping them move towards responsible reintegration into society,” the Rachakonda Police said in a post on ‘X’.

A total of 3,017 history sheets –including 745 rowdy sheets and 2,138 suspect sheets–are maintained at various police stations under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

In conventional policing, the history-sheeters, particularly rowdy-sheeters are monitored in different methods. The surveillance by frequent checking, regular counselling close watch of the activities is a regular affair.

However, the Rachakonda police adopted an innovative method to engage the history-sheeters under watch in a reformative way, a release said.

The history-sheeters expressed their happiness and pride in the opportunity. They reported feeling a renewed sense of purpose by serving citizens rather than being ill-treated by the community for their past acts, it said.

“This exercise is a method to reform in a modern way by gaining the confidence of history-sheeters to involve them in activities to benefit citizens,” it said.

The Rachakonda police is preparing plans to include some other persons, who are under police surveillance in reform measures, it added.

Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said the effort is to bring about a change in society. Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is among the three Police Commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad.