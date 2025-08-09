Hyderabad: In ‘sisterly love’, traffic police ties rakhis to helmetless drivers

Hyderabad: Traffic police in the Rachakonda Commissionerate marched out on the streets armed with rakhis on Saturday, August 9 to ensure road safety with a festive flair this Raksha Bandhan. Instead of admonishing bikers who were without helmets, cops instead tied rakhis on their hands as well.

“On the occasion of the Rakhi festival, Rachakonda traffic police tied Rakhis to citizens riding two-wheelers without helmets, conveying the message “Your life is precious to us” with sisterly love.” stated the Rachakonda police in a post on X.

They further added that just like the rakhi, a helmet also provides one with life-saving protection.