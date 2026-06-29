Traffic diversions at Gachibowli’s IIIT Junction for 90 days

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police has announced the closure of DLF Gate No 1 to Gachibowli Traffic Police Station for three months, in view of the ongoing construction of a multi-level flyover and underpass.

The restrictions will come into effect from July 1. A traffic advisory has been released in this regard.

Radisson Hotel to IIIT Junction via DLF

Vehicles travelling from Radisson Hotel towards IIIT Junction will be allowed only up to DLF Gate No 1.

Traffic will be blocked beyond DLF Gate No 1.

Commuters should take the alternative route via Gachibowli Junction, take a right at Indiranagar towards IIIT Junction.

Employees of TCS using the Non-SEZ (CMC) Gate will be allowed to enter and exit through their regular Non-SEZ gate.

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Gachibowli Traffic Police Station to Radisson Hotel via DLF

Traffic coming from Lingampally towards DLF Road will be diverted at Gachibowli Traffic Police Station via IIIT Junction and Gachibowli Junction. From there, take left towards Radisson Junction to reach DLF.

“Since the flyover construction is likely to continue for at least one year, traffic congestion is expected in and around IIIT Junction during this period. The Cyberabad Traffic Police appealed to commuters, especially IT employees, to use alternative routes to avoid delays,” read the release.