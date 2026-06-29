Swetha new Warangal Commissioner in major IPS reshuffle

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, June 29, ordered a significant reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, transferring and posting a dozen officers across the state, with N Swetha taking charge as Commissioner of Police, Warangal, as the most prominent movement in the round.

Swetha, who was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Range, Hyderabad City, has been posted to Warangal in place of Sunpreet Singh.

Singh has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad. Both officers have also been given additional charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level zones – Swetha of Zone 4, Bhadradri, and Singh of Zone 3, Rajanna – in addition to their new postings.

The orders also saw significant movement within the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ACB sees twin transfers

Sindu Sarma, Joint Director, ACB, Telangana, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CI Cell, Intelligence, Hyderabad, while also being given additional charge of Superintendent of Police (SP), State Intelligence Bureau.

Separately, Praveen Kumar, also a Joint Director at the ACB, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, CID. Chennuri Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad, has similarly been moved to CID as Superintendent of Police.

Among other key postings, Ambar Kishor Jha, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, has been given full additional charge of DIG, Zone 1, Kaleshwaram. D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, has been given additional charge of DIG, Zone 5, Yadadri.

R Bhaskaran, DIG, CI Cell, Intelligence, gets additional charge of DIG, Zone 2, Basara.

Y Sai Sekhar, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Railway Police, Secunderabad, while R Venkateshwarlu, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad City. Rajesh Meena moves from Additional SP (Administration), Wanaparthy, to the same post in Vikarabad.