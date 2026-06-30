SIR 2026 in Hyderabad fuels demand for passport-size photos

Hyderabad: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls in Hyderabad, the demand for passport-size photos has surged.

At many photo studios, the charges for the photos have increased due to the rise in demand.

Are passport-size photos needed for SIR 2026 in Hyderabad?

In the enumeration forms being provided by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to the electors, there is an option to affix a latest photograph.

As the photos of many electors in the electoral rolls are years old, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suggested attaching the latest photos.

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In view of this, many people are rushing to photo studios to get their latest passport-size photos amid the SIR 2026 in Hyderabad. However, this has resulted in a sudden surge in demand.

Result of the surge in demand

Due to the surge in demand at photo studios, the price of passport-size photos has increased.

Studios that used to charge Rs 80 for eight photos are now charging Rs 100.

As the enumeration form has an option to affix the latest photo, electors are ready to pay the inflated prices.

Meanwhile, the distribution of enumeration forms is underway in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Soon, the BLOs will start collecting the filled forms, and the process will continue till July 24.

Following the collection, the BLOs need to digitize the collected forms in the BLO App for final submission, wherein the photos will also be uploaded.