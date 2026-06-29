GHMC Commissioner inspects SIR 2026 activities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan conducted an inspection of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 28.

The inspection was carried out at Polling Station No. 153 in Osmanshahi, Gowliguda, which comes under Ward No. 51 of the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

Commissioner reviews SIR activities

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the ongoing SIR activities at the polling station.

Several election officials were present during the inspection. Some of them Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Uma Prakash, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Mahesh Kulkarni, AERO and In-charge ACP B. Mahender, Supervisor Balakrishna, and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Arvind Kumar.

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What is the SIR and why does it matter?

The SIR is a comprehensive, ground-up revision of electoral rolls ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Its twin goals are to weed out names that no longer belong on the rolls – deceased voters, those who have permanently shifted, duplicates and non-citizens.

Telangana is part of SIR Phase-III, the ECI’s nationwide rollout covering 16 states and three Union Territories, announced in May this year. The Supreme Court, in a ruling last month, upheld the exercise as legally sound and constitutionally grounded under Article 324 and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Forms can be filled online

Voters who prefer not to wait for BLO visits can submit their enumeration forms digitally through the ECI app or at website. Forms submitted online are received directly at the concerned polling station or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level. That said, offline forms submitted to the BLO remain equally valid.

For Non-Resident Indians (NRI), the process has been kept accessible. NRIs can fill the form online themselves or have a family member complete and sign it before handing it over to the BLO.