It’s official: Sanjay Jaju appointed as Telangana Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Jaju was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Telangana on Friday, June 26, replacing K Ramakrishna Rao.

Jaju will continue to hold the full additional charge (FAC) as the Special Chief Secretary of the Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) departments, and as the Special Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Industry and Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED).

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Rao, the former Chief Secretary, has been appointed as the Adviser and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after his superannuation on June 30. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately.

Born on February 26, 1969, Sanjay Jaju, whose domicile state is Madhya Pradesh, is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

He has worked in various capacities in the central ministries including but not limited to Defence, Information and Broadcasting, Communications and Information Technology, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Water Resources, Command Area Development, Urban Development, Municipal Administration, Land Revenue Management, Personnel and General Administration.

IAS officers reshuffled

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary for (Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and Corporate Social Responsibility) has been placed in FAC of the post of Special Chief Secretary for (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), Industries and Commerce Department.

He has also been placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Handlooms and Textiles, as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, and as the Managing Director of Telangana Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGCO).

Ghosh will continue to hold the FAC of the posts of Special Chief Secretary for Tribal Welfare Department and Special Chief Secretary for Welfare.

Shailaja Ramaiyer, Principal Secretary for Endowments, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posed as the Principal Secretary for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology (EFS&T) Department. She has been placed in FAC as the Principal Secretary for Endowments, Revenue Department. She has also been placed in FAC as the Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI).

Ahmad Nadeem has been posted as the Principal Secretary for the General Administration Department (GAD), and has also placed in FAC as the Principal Secretary for Minorities Welfare Department.

N Sridhar, Principal Secretary for Mines and Geology, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary to the chief minister.

Rahul Bojja has been posted as the Principal Secretary for Disaster Management, Revenue Department, and he will continue to hold the FAC as the Principal Secretary for the BC Welfare Department.

M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary for Commercial Taxes and Excise, Revenue Department, has placed in FAC as the Secretary for Mines and Geology, Industries and Commerce Department.

B Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to the chief minister, has been transferred and posted as the Chief Executive Officer for Invest Telangana, Industries and Commerce Department.

Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), has been placed in FAC as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO).

P Katyayani Devi, Joint Managing Director for State Finance Corporation, has been transferred and posted as the Special Secretary for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Industries and Commerce Departments. She will continue to hold her present position with FAC.

K Gangadhar, Executive Director, Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA), has been transferred and posted as the Special Secretary for the Roads and Buildings, Telangana Roads and Buildings Department.

T Venkanna, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (Core Urban Region & Metro Rail), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been transferred and posted as the Municipal Commissioner of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

K Vidyasagar, Joint Director, Administration, Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLR), working as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Secretary, has been transferred and posted as the Director of Tourism. He has also been placed in FAC as the State Nodal Officer for Prajavani.

K Chandrakala, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Shamshabad, has been placed in FAC as the Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (Core Urban Region, Land Pooling and Metro Rail), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).