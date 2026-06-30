Hyderabad college students get AI, robotics training in Germany

Students from Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology completed a two-week internship at FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

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Hyderabad college students receive certificates after AI and robotics training in Germany.

Hyderabad: Fifteen students from Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET) here completed a two-week internship at FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences in Germany, where they trained in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics and visited the Mercedes-Benz production plant and the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.

The Global Immersion Internship Program ran from June 14 to June 28, with the students accompanied by Dr Mujeeb Hasan, a faculty member at the college.

The group comprised Mohd Mahamood Moosa Kaleem Ullah, Safi Ur Rahman, Safan Ur Rahman, Mohd Aayan Ur Rahman, Mohd Sohail Ahmed, Shaik Shaker Ahmed, Mohd Aamir Hussain, Zayd Mohammed Shariff, Shazad Ahmed, Syed Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Ismail Omair, Mohammed Shams Uz Zama Khan, Mohammed Ikram Uddin, Mohammed Ishaq Khan and Syed Moazam.

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During their time at the German university, the students were trained under two tracks – CyberSol and AutoSol – covering AI, neural networks, intelligent systems, robotics, AI agents and intelligent automation. All participants received certificates on completing the programme.

Apart from the classroom training, the internship included the industrial visits to the Mercedes-Benz plant and the Porsche Museum, giving the students a closer look at manufacturing and automotive engineering practices in Germany.

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