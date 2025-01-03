Numaish in Hyderabad to be inaugurated today; ticket price hiked

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society is all set to inaugurate Numaish in Hyderabad today after hiking the ticket price.

Usually, it opens on January 1. However, this year, it is going to be inaugurated on January 3 after the union government declared a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

It is going to run until February 15, 2025.

Visiting hours, ticket price of numaish in Hyderabad

Earlier, speaking to Siasat.com, B. Surrender Reddy, the secretary of the society, revealed that the ticket price for Numaish will rise from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking a hike of Rs 10. Last time, it was hiked in January 2023.

Last year, the exhibition was open from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

Stalls at exhibition in Hyderabad

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls of crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, etc., have been allocated for the numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

At the grounds, there will be several food stalls where one can relish sweets, lip-smacking haleem, and chaat. Apart from that, there will be joyrides at the venue for children to enjoy.

The numaish will feature a ‘Ladies Day’ and a ‘Children’s Special Day,’ offering unique experiences for women and children.

Security measures, safety

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society will implement robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Though the ticket price has been increased, the exhibition, which is famously known as numaish in Hyderabad, is expected to receive lakhs of visitors.