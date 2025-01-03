Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover remains closed as opening date pushed back

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are eagerly waiting to get relief from traffic after Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover opening date was pushed back.

Once opened, the flyover will ease the flow of traffic between Aramghar and Bahadurpura.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a resident of Saleheen Colony, Hussain said, “People are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the flyover as it will not only improve the flow of traffic in the area but also reduce the commute time between Bahadurpura and Aramghar.”

Another person, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, Farzana, said, “The flyover opening will provide relief from the bumpy road on the stretch that has existed for the past few years.”

Originally set to be inaugurated on December 3, 2024, the opening of the flyover was postponed after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planned to get it inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The flyover spans 4.04 kilometers, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it will connect Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park, significantly improving the flow of traffic in the area.

As part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu initiative, the flyover aims to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity across key parts of the city. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Easing traffic congestion

Once operational, the Aramghar Flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in several key areas of Hyderabad, including:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

Hassannagar

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad to observe nine holidays in January

The flyover will significantly reduce commute times.