Schools in Hyderabad to observe nine holidays in January

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to observe nine holidays in January 2025.

These holidays include four Sundays.

Four general holidays for schools in Hyderabad

As per the Telangana calendar, there are four general holidays this month. They are New Year’s Day (January 1), Bhogi (January 13), Sankranti/Pongal (January 14), and Republic Day (January 26).

Although Republic Day is a general holiday, it falls on Sunday this year.

Also Read Brace for chill ahead as IMD Hyderabad forecasts cold weather

On these holidays, all schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will remain closed.

Three optional holidays

Apart from Sundays and general holidays, there are three optional holidays. They are for the birthday of Hazrat Ali (January 14), Kanumu (January 15), and Shab-e-Meraj (January 25).

Though the holiday for the birthday of Hazrat Ali has been listed as an optional holiday, January 14 is a general holiday in view of Sankranti/Pongal.

Not all the schools in Telangana will remain closed on optional holidays. However, for Shab-e-Meraj, most of the minority schools will remain closed.