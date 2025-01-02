Brace for chill ahead as IMD Hyderabad forecasts cold weather

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana once again need to brace for the chill as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts cold weather due to a significant drop in temperatures.

In various districts of Telangana, the minimum temperatures are expected to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts cold weather in northern part of Telangana

The weather department’s forecast hints at a cold wave in the northern parts of Telangana.

The cold weather forecast is valid until January 5, 2025.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society, the lowest minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius was recorded yesterday in Kumaram Bheem.

In Hyderabad, the lowest minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Maredpally.

Weather forecast for the city

Although Hyderabad is not likely to witness cold weather, the IMD Hyderabad forecasts partly cloudy skies to prevail in the city until Sunday.

Additionally, misty or hazy conditions are expected during the morning hours in all six zones of the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

In view of the forecasts, residents of Telangana, especially in the four northern districts, need to take precautionary measures in the coming days.