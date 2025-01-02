Hyderabad: A group of Indian students, including a Hyderabad native, faced allegations of blackmail in the United States (US).

As per reports, they targeted a grocery and restaurant shop located in Dallas, US, and demanded USD 100,000.

Modus operandi of students from Hyderabad, other Indian cities to blackmail in US

The group of students blackmailed the owner of ‘Desi Chowrastha,’ an Indian grocery store and restaurant, owned by an Indian.

It is alleged that the group claimed discrepancies in the store’s weighing scale, and with the recorded videos, they blackmailed the owner to fulfill their demand of USD 100,000.

They threatened that in case the owner did not comply with their demand, they would release the videos online.

How the shop owner responded

In response to their demand, the shop owner asked the alleged blackmailing students, hailing from Hyderabad and other cities, to meet him at a local restaurant in US’ Dallas.

Also Read Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad merely 25 days after marriage

After the group reached the restaurant, the owner of the shop and his friend recorded the conversation and exposed the alleged extortion attempt.

Following the incident, local authorities started an investigation.