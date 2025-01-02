Woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad merely 25 days after marriage

She was found hanging from the ceiling using a stole.

girl in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, died by suicide merely 25 days after marriage in Hyderabad.

The woman, aged 26 years, a resident of Bairamalguda, took this extreme step on Wednesday.

Woman started living in Hyderabad after marriage

The woman, who is identified as Lavanya, tied the knot with Mohan Rao, a medical representative, on December 12, 2024, and started living in the city.

As per the details of the case, the woman was in a relationship with Mohan for two years before the marriage.

Why did she die by suicide?

Although the investigation is ongoing, it is alleged that the Hyderabad woman took the extreme step over a family dispute.

She was found hanging from the ceiling using a stole at a rented house in Bairamalguda.

Following the incident, LB Nagar police registered a case and started an investigation.

