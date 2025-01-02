Protests erupt at Telangana engineering college over girls’ hostel video scandal

Hyderabad: An engineering college in Telangana witnessed protests over the girls’ hostel video scandal.

The college, which is located in Medchal, witnessed protests following shocking allegations of private videos being secretly recorded in the hostel washroom.

Telangana engineering college girls’ hostel videos spark outrage

The incident has sparked outrage among students. They raised serious concerns about safety and privacy on campus.

As per the protesters, around 300 private videos were secretly recorded over the past three months.

Students suspect that hostel workers may be involved in the crime. It is also alleged that the college management tried to suppress the matter and warned the students of severe consequences if they spoke out.

Protest organized

Following the incident, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and college students organized a protest on the Telangana engineering college premises over the girls’ hostel video scandal.

The protesters are demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for this violation.

In order to manage the escalating tensions, local police reached the spot.

Authorities have assured the students that the matter will be investigated and justice will be served.