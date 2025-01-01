Rachakonda sees highest drink-and-drive cases among young adults on New Year

Hyderabad: Young adults aged between 21 and 30 years were the most involved in drink-and-drive incidents on New Year in the areas that fall under Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Between December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025, 262 persons aged between 21 and 30 years were caught in drink-and-drive cases.

Age-based report by Rachakonda Commissionerate

A total of 619 cases were reported during these two days. Out of them, only two were minors, and 33 were aged above 50 years.

Following is the age-based report of drink-and-drive cases in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Age (in years) Males Females Below 18 2 0 18-20 12 0 21-30 262 0 31-40 201 0 41-50 109 0 51-60 30 0 61-70 3 0

Vehicle-wise cases

Out of 619 cases registered during these two days, 526 involved two-wheelers. Among others, 26 were driving three-wheelers, whereas 64 were driving four-wheelers.

Following is the vehicle-wise breakdown of cases registered in two days.

Vehicle type Males Females Two-wheelers 526 0 Three-wheelers 26 0 Four-wheelers 64 0 Lorry/Truck 3 0

Out of 619 persons caught in drink-and-drive cases, none were female.