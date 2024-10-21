IIT Bombay students’ dance video sparks debate on vulgarity

A viral video featuring IIT Bombay students’ dance performance has ignited a discussion online, leaving the internet divided over whether the act crossed the boundaries of decency.

The clip, which showcases a group of students dancing to the popular Bollywood song “Munni Badnaam” during a college event, has stirred reactions from both critics and supporters.

IIT Bombay students’ dance video goes viral

The dance was performed by residents of Hostel 5 at IIT Bombay, a prestigious engineering institution, and has amassed over a million views on social media.

The viral video shows one student dressed in a crop top and skirt leading the dance, with others enthusiastically joining in. While the audience at the event seemed to enjoy the performance, the broader online reaction has been more polarized.

IIT Bombay vulgar dance, what's your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/yf7grdHNxD — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) October 18, 2024

Critics call it vulgar

Critics have labeled the IIT Bombay students’ dance as “vulgar” and inappropriate for an academic setting, with some questioning how such a performance could take place at a renowned institute.

Reacting to the video of the IIT Bombay students’ dance, one user remarked, “Cheap…doesn’t look like that people get education here..looking something else…,” while others blamed the entertainment industry, Bollywood, and the media for influencing students with suggestive content.

Cheap…doesn’t look like that people get education here..looking something else… — Pihu (@PriyankaSh6677) October 18, 2024

On the flip side, many have come to the students’ defense, arguing that they should be allowed to have fun and enjoy their college life. Supporters noted that the dance was simply part of a cultural event. One user commented, “I don’t find anything vulgar.”

I don't find anything vulgar — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) October 18, 2024

As the debate continues on IIT Bombay students’ dance, the video is going viral on social media platforms.