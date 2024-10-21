Video: Indian Rock Python rescued from Osmansagar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a remarkable rescue operation, an eight-foot-long Indian rock python was safely recovered from the crust gate of the Osmansagar Reservoir in Hyderabad.

Weighing 20 kg, the python was discovered by employees of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, who quickly acted by alerting the local snake rescue organization, Friends of Snakes Society (FOS).

@HMWSSBOnline workers rescue 8 Ft Indian Rock Python from #Osmansagar reservoir pic.twitter.com/FCubRpPmjJ — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 21, 2024

The Friends of Snakes Society, known for their expertise in handling such incidents, responded promptly and successfully rescued the massive reptile from the gate of Hyderabad’s Osmansagar.

After ensuring the python’s safety, it was handed over to the Nehru Zoological Park for treatment.

The snake is expected to be released back into the wild once it has been deemed fit by the zoo’s management.

With the swift response from Hyderabad’s rescue teams, the python will soon return to its natural habitat.