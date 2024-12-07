Scoop: Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Vishnupriya out

Hyderabad: The race to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is getting intense. And now, the season has got its top five contestants after a shocking double elimination.

This week, 7 contestants –Vishnupriya, Avinash, Nikhil, Gautam, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi, and Rohini were in the running. However, in a dramatic twist, the makers of the show decided to implement a double elimination just days before the finale, trimming the list down to the top 5.

Rohini, Vishnupriya get eliminated

Rohini and Vishnupriya found themselves in the bottom 2 this week, and both were eliminated back to back. Rohini’s exit came first, followed by Vishnupriya’s shocking elimination, bringing an end to her journey in the BB Telugu 8 house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Top 5 Finalists

Now, the top 5 finalists vying for the coveted title of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are:

1. Nikhil Maliyakkal

2. Nabeel Afridi

3. Avinash

4. Prerana

5. Gautham Krishna

With the grand finale scheduled for December 15, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion. As the tension builds, fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will emerge victorious and take home the trophy.

What do you think of the double elimination? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale.