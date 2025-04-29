IAS officer behind raids at Hyderabad restaurants appointed GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: IAS officer R V Karnan who is known for the raids at Hyderabad restaurants violating hygiene norms has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

His transfer was part of the Telangana government’s major IAS officer reshuffle on April 27.

Raids at Hyderabad restaurants under IAS officer’s leadership

As the former commissioner of the State Food Safety Department, Karnan carried out campaign against unhygienic food establishments across Hyderabad.

As per a report published in The Hindu, from January to November 2024, his team conducted 4652 raids at restaurants, pubs, ice cream parlors, etc. During the raids, many food safety violations were found.

Following the raids at Hyderabad restaurants, the violations were actively shared by the department on their social media handle to keep the public informed about food safety compliance.

New role

Karnan’s transfer to GHMC places him at the helm of one of Telangana’s most crucial civic bodies.

While GHMC handles diverse functions like town planning, property tax, and urban biodiversity, it also oversees a dedicated Food Safety Wing. It means Karnan’s expertise in enforcing hygiene standards will remain relevant in his new position.

Leadership changes in health and food safety

After the transfer of Karnan, IAS officer S Sangeeta Satyanarayan has taken charge as the director of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

It remains to be seen whether the aggressive inspection drive against Hyderabad restaurants will continue under the new leadership.