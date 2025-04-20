Kancha Gachibowli row: IAS officer Smita Sabharwal questions ‘selective targeting’

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Secretary and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has questioned alleged ‘selective targeting’ after being summoned by Gachibowli police in connection with the controversial Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.
The officer has expressed views after recording her official statement regarding an AI-generated image shared from her X (formerly Twitter) account.
Questioning enforcement consistency
The IAS officer Smita Sabharwal noted that the post in question had been reshared by 2000 users. On X, she demanded clarity on whether similar action was taken against others who circulated the content.
“If not, this raises concerns about selective targeting, compromising principles of natural justice and equality before the law,” she wrote.
Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions. Some criticized her for publicly challenging government actions while others debate the fairness of the probe.
The investigation focuses on AI-generated and morphed images related to the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute which authorities claim contributed to public unrest and misinformation.
Past controversy: IAS officer Smita Sabharwal’s remarks on PwD reservation
This isn’t the first time Sabharwal has landed in controversy. Earlier, her comments opposing Persons with Disabilities (PwD) reservation in UPSC Civil Services Examinations (CSE) drew sharp criticism.
She argued that demanding roles like IAS, IPS, or IFoS require physical fitness.
Her remarks were met with strong opposition. A Supreme Court senior advocate called her perspective “fundamentally ignorant about disability.” Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the statement.
Now she has landed in controversy over the AI-generated image related to the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.